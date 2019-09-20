5 hours ago

What Did Donald Trump Promise the President of Ukraine?

Nobody is quite saying this outright, but I gather that the smart money now thinks that the whole whistleblower complaint centers on Ukraine. Namely that President Trump promised the new president of Ukraine $250 million in armaments if he’d reopen a criminal investigation involving Joe Biden and his son.

That certainly sounds very Trumplike, doesn’t it? He just doesn’t know when to quit.

