$50 Million Is Chump Change

Just to be clear, I’m not a fan of Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax. It introduces needless problems and accomplishes nothing that other, more conventional taxes can’t also accomplish. But then I come across something like this:
Fox guest Peter Morici on Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax: “$50 million is big, but it’s not as big as you think.” pic.twitter.com/TZx8z2a6sl
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 21, 2019
And now I hope Warren wins and makes the wealth tax a centerpiece of her campaign. Why? Just to watch Republicans fall all over themselves explaining to America that in their world $50 million is sort of chump change. I would very much like to see that.
