Friday Cat Blogging – 18 October 2019

We are all happily ensconced in the suburbs of Chicago now, and the cats have been exploring their new home. I figure they deserve a better picture than they got last week, peeking warily out of their cage in the back of a Honda, so here they are in all their natural glamor. That’s Timmy on the left and Mocha on the right:

Here is Timmy showing off for the camera:

And here is Mocha making the rounds of Dr. Marc’s study: