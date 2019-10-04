Friday Cat Blogging – 4 October 2019

When we bought our house, the side yard was set up as a dog run. We haven’t changed much, but it’s now a cat rolling area. Both Hopper and Hilbert love to trot over here in the noonday sun and then plonk down and beg for a tummy rub. I’m not really sure why this particular patch of concrete is so popular, since we have plenty of other sunny spots too. But along with the sidewalk in front of the house, this is one of their two favorite rolling places.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.