Health Note: Blood Pressure Edition

I’m at the infusion clinic this morning waiting for my monthly dose of high-tech cancer fighters. As usual, they took my blood pressure before we started. It was 142/83. Too high! So, again as usual, they took it again. Two minutes later, in exactly the same position with exactly the same machine, it registered 115/78.

Once again, I’m left wondering just what’s going on. Did my blood pressure really change that much over the course of 120 seconds? Does the machine have a really wide range of accuracy? Or what?