Here Is the Challenge for Democrats

Here’s a headline on the front page of our local paper this week:
Why am I showing you this? Because every local paper in the country runs stories like this and they are our competition. In order for impeachment to be successful, more people have to care that President Trump abused his office for personal gain than care about whether Costco should be allowed to open a second gas station.
This is Nancy Pelosi’s challenge, and it mostly explains why she’s doing the things she’s doing. Keep this in mind at all times.
