Independents Are Repulsed By Donald Trump’s Conduct

PRRI released the results of a new poll recently, and they always have something interesting to noodle over. You can read the full results here, but here’s a sample:

Even Republicans, who support Trump by a massive margin, say that his personal conduct makes them less likely to vote for him. More importantly, independents are hugely turned off by Trump’s behavior. These are the votes he needs to win, and it sure doesn’t look like he’s making any inroads there.

