It’s the Joe and Liz Show Now

Bernie Sanders experienced some chest pain at an event yesterday and has had two coronary stents inserted. He is now resting for a few days.
Regardless of what he does officially, I assume this means his campaign is over. It’s now the Joe and Liz show, with Pete and Kamala and Cory continuing to plod along and hope for something to happen that allows them to catch fire and join the top two.
