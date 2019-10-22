Lunchtime Photo

This is a California shrub deerweed. I saw several of these in Colombia too, though I suppose it might have been the very similar coastal deer broom. Unfortunately, I didn’t take a picture, so I’ll never know for sure.
This is a California shrub deerweed. I saw several of these in Colombia too, though I suppose it might have been the very similar coastal deer broom. Unfortunately, I didn’t take a picture, so I’ll never know for sure.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.