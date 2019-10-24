2 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

This is a picture of the Spectrum, a local shopping center, taken through the window of a new parking structure at the south end. I was there one day and saw this view and thought it looked interesting, so the next time I had business at the Spectrum I brought my camera.

As is so often the case, getting this picture right was harder than I expected. Not just any window would do, it turned out, and once I found the right one I had trouble with placement and focal length and several other things. I had figured it would be a two-minute operation, but I ended up spending more than half an hour on it.

Was it worth it? Well, I was there anyway and I didn’t have any pressing business at home, so I guess so. At the very least, it was good practice.

July 18, 2019 — Irvine, California

