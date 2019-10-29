Lunchtime Photo

This is a picture of a balloon seller at the Plaza Bolívar in Bogotá. A careful bit of online research revealed that the balloon gazing down on the seller is one Doc McStuffins, a Disney character “who decides she wants to become a doctor like her mother, a pediatrician.” However, unlike ordinary mortals who need to study hard and take organic chemistry to become doctors, Doc M has some extra help: “When she activates her magic stethoscope, she can create a variety of supernatural effects, including traveling through time. Her most regular use of it in the TV series is to cause toys, dolls, and stuffed animals to come to life.”

Well. I suppose I could become a doctor too if I had a magic stethoscope. Or, in any case, as rich as one if I could travel through time and bring toys to life. Frankly, I think Doc McStuffins needs to think bigger.