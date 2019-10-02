2 hours ago

Midwest Farmers Continue to Support Trump, Part 234

The Washington Post tells us today, for about the hundredth time, that Midwest farmers are fed up with President Trump. Between his tariffs and his ethanol exemptions and his inability to make a deal with China, farmers are losing patience with a president they eagerly supported at first.

But I’ll save you the trouble of reading the whole thing. Here’s the only sentence that really matters:

Many of those grumbling about Trump today concede they are unlikely to vote for a Democratic presidential candidate next year.

Look: either you’re willing to vote for someone else or you’re not. If you’re not, then your grumbles are meaningless and Trump doesn’t care about you. That goes for both voters and members of Congress. It’s not complicated.

WHERE WILL THE FACTS LEAD US?

The weeks and months ahead will be among the most consequential of our political lives: a president who puts his interests above the public's; who flouts the law; and who, up to this point, has been protected by an administration and legislators who have looked the other way.

Mother Jones—and that includes you, our community of readers and changemakers—was built for a moment like this, and we're going into overdrive to separate fact from fiction.

Follow the latest impeachment developments here, and please consider supporting our journalism with a donation today. Your contribution will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, as part of our special campaign, The Moment for Mother Jones.

