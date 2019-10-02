Midwest Farmers Continue to Support Trump, Part 234

The Washington Post tells us today, for about the hundredth time, that Midwest farmers are fed up with President Trump. Between his tariffs and his ethanol exemptions and his inability to make a deal with China, farmers are losing patience with a president they eagerly supported at first.

But I’ll save you the trouble of reading the whole thing. Here’s the only sentence that really matters:

Many of those grumbling about Trump today concede they are unlikely to vote for a Democratic presidential candidate next year.

Look: either you’re willing to vote for someone else or you’re not. If you’re not, then your grumbles are meaningless and Trump doesn’t care about you. That goes for both voters and members of Congress. It’s not complicated.