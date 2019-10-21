Quote of the Day: White House Disowns the President

From Glenn Kessler, trying to figure out what President Trump meant when he said that Saudi Arabia would pay for 100 percent of our new troop deployment there:

White House officials would not explain what Trump meant.

Nor would Defense officials or State officials. The Saudis declined comment too. So what’s up?

The answer is obvious, of course: the Saudis aren’t paying for 100 percent of our troop deployment. Trump is just making this up. Any other questions?