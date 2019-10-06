Trump Trades Prisoners for Turkish Invasion of Syria

Here’s a helluva statement from the White House tonight:
BREAKING: In an extraordinary Sunday night statement, the White House announces that the US “will no longer be in the immediate area” of Northern Syria, allow Turkey to launch an invasion in the region and give Turkey responsibility for captured ISIS fighters in the area. pic.twitter.com/Ytu8t3BLUg
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2019
In return for taking a bunch of prisoners off our hands, the Trump administration apparently plans to abandon our Kurdish allies in northern Syria and give Turkey a free hand there. That’s quite some foreign policy we have in the Middle East these days.
