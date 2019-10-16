Turkey Tells Trump to Get Lost

Donald Trump sure has made the rest of the world respect us:

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected a U.S. offer to mediate a cease-fire between Turkish forces and Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria….“The terrorists should drop their weapons and leave the area that we have identified as the safe zone,” he said in a speech Wednesday to the Turkish parliament. He vowed to press forward with the campaign to rout Kurdish-led fighters, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, from a wide swath of territory along the border.

For better or worse, the US has no influence in Syria anymore. Turkey does. Russia does. Syria itself does. But not us.

