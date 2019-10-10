32 mins ago

WSJ: Ukraine Aid Was Transferred to Political Appointee

Remember that military aid to Ukraine that totally wasn’t held up until Ukraine agreed to investigate the Biden family? Well, about that:

The White House gave a politically appointed official the authority to keep aid to Ukraine on hold after career budget staff members questioned the legality of delaying the funds, according to people familiar with the matter, a shift that House Democrats are probing in their impeachment inquiry.

….The involvement of a political official like Mr. Duffey in the apportionment process is unusual, according to several former OMB officials. Career staff below the political level at OMB with years, and sometimes decades, of technical knowledge of the funding process have historically overseen the routine process, according to the former officials.

Michael Duffey is formerly the executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party, and apparently the official explanation for his involvement is that he “wanted more insight into the apportionment process.” Quite so. I’m sure there was nothing untoward going on here.

