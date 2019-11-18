BREAKING: Local Cat Rescued From Attic

For those of you worried about the fate of poor Lily, who trapped herself in my mother’s attic while the house was getting a new roof, I have good news. The addition of a stepladder to her escape route, combined with the continuing lure of cat food, finally motivated her to jump down. I went over and quickly replaced the attic hatch, and now both the attic above and the crawl space below have been feline proofed.

I have no photographic proof of this since Lily won’t show her furry little face to anyone but my mother, but Mom assures me that she saw Lily this morning roaming around the backyard. Life is once again back to normal.