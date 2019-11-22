Impeachment Is Over Already?

So . . . is that it? The impeachment hearings are over? Seriously?
If this is all Democrats do, then I guess it’s clear that it was just a bit of political kabuki which was never intended to do anything except mollify the left-wing base of the party. That’s disappointing.
UPDATE: But then again, maybe the strategy is to dump everything in the lap of Chief Justice John Roberts.
