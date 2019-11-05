Lunchtime Photo

I didn’t see any waterfalls on my trip to Chicago, something for which many of you may be grateful. However, that doesn’t mean I’ve run out of waterfalls to show you. This little beauty—not my last one!—is a few miles south of Montebello on the Blue Ridge Parkway. As usual (when I’m not being lazy), there are two versions. The first is a long exposure that softens the water. The second is a normal exposure.
