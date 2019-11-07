Lunchtime Photo

This is a chaparral sweet pea, also known as a San Diego Sweet Pea, Wild Sweet Pea, Bolander’s pea, Canyon Sweet Pea, Common pacific pea, Pacific peavine, and San Diego Pea. That seems like an awful lot of names for an otherwise unremarkable plant.
