This is Navy Pier in Chicago, reaching out in delicate repose to the ever-watchful naiads of Lake Michigan. Rosy-fingered dusk is off to the east as fiery Helios sets in the west. Meanwhile, the god of Ferris wheels waits patiently for ebony-shrouded Nyx to wield her inevitable dominion and provide the mortals’ plaything with the wine-dark sky it needs for all its pretty lights.
2 hours ago
