Lunchtime Photo

This is Sumapaz National Park, about 50 miles south of Bogotá, on a misty day in August.

This picture is an object lesson in composition. I spent a fair amount of time trying to get a good picture of these misty hills without any telephone poles or electrical lines or anything else blocking the view. Those all turned out to be boring. But this one, with the fence in the near foreground to draw your eye, is a winner.

August 8, 2019 — Sumapaz National Park, Colombia

