Medicare for All Might Be a Political Loser

Is Medicare for All a political winner for Democrats? Alan Abramowitz examines the fate of 2018 Democratic candidates in swing districts and concludes that it’s not:

Among those who supported Medicare for All, only 45 percent won. Among those who didn’t, 72 percent won.

This is not conclusive, and in any case it’s possible that support for M4A is just a proxy for how generally progressive a candidate is. Still, it’s worth taking seriously. I’m all in favor of M4A personally, but that doesn’t mean I have to ignore evidence that not everyone else is. There’s still plenty of public persuasion left before a majority of the country is with us on this.

