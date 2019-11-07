Ukrainegate Is a Hoax Because Some Guy Did Some Stuff

Out in the real world, the news is all about Bill Barr, Gordon Sondland, Alexander Vindman, William Taylor, and the entire cast of characters revolving around President Trump’s shakedown of Ukraine. Meanwhile, over at Breitbart, here’s the headline:
The story tells us that:
- A guy they think might be the whistleblower
- Was detailed to the NSC during the Obama era
- And was occasionally copied on emails that also went to Victoria Nuland
- Who had “received updates” about the Steele dossier.
Seriously. That’s it. This is the view of the world that right wingers are being fed right now.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.