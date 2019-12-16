Bribery Explained Using Boolean Logic

The Democratic report on impeachment accuses President Trump of, among other things, criminal bribery. What’s up with that? Wasn’t it really extortion? Allow me to Boolesplain:

Extortion: If you don’t announce an investigation of Joe Biden, I won’t approve your military aid package. Bribery: If you do announce an investigation of Joe Biden, I will approve your military aid package.

Really, they’re the same thing. Legally, though, the nice thing about the bribery construction is that bribery is specifically mentioned in the Constitution as an impeachable offense.