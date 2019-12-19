Chart of the Day: Republicans Are Fleeing the House

Mark Meadows, a big Trump ally and until recently head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, announced today that he wouldn’t be running for reelection. He’s not the only one:
I’m a little surprised by this. Does it represent a loss of conservative optimism about the 2020 election? Or are people just tired in general of a divided government in which it’s obvious that nothing can get done?
