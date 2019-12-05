Chart of the Day: Taxes in America

The latest OECD tax figures are out and the United States is continuing its march toward having the lowest taxes among advanced economies anywhere:
This includes all taxes—income, corporate, property, etc.—at all levels of government. It includes everything. Here’s the breakdown:
Look at those nice, low corporate taxes. It’s a good time to be a big corporation in America.
