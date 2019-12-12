Exit Poll Shows Conservatives and Brexit Winning By Large Margin

The exit poll for the British election has just been released. Here’s the projection:
- Conservatives: 368
- Labour: 191
- SNP: 55
- Lib Dems: 13
- Other: 26
If the exit poll is accurate, the Conservatives won 56 percent of the seats in Parliament, a considerable increase over their current position. This means Boris Johnson will remain prime minister and Brexit will go forward.
