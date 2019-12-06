Friday Cat Blogging – 6 December 2019

Today we have two pictures. The top picture is of Hilbert in his natural habitat lurking on the fence. The bottom pictures shows the rare Hilbert duck in its natural habitat floating peacefully in our little lake.
2 hours ago
Today we have two pictures. The top picture is of Hilbert in his natural habitat lurking on the fence. The bottom pictures shows the rare Hilbert duck in its natural habitat floating peacefully in our little lake.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.