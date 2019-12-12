It’s Still Joe Biden’s Race to Lose

My brain seems empty today, so here’s a look at the current Democratic primary race polling as aggregated by RealClear Politics:

Biden and Sanders continue to be rock steady. The Warren boom is over, and she’s now tied with Sanders at around 15 percent. The Buttigieg boomlet also appears to have lost steam, though he’s still at 10 percent. And Mike Bloomberg has climbed to 5 percent on the strength of a gazillion dollars worth of TV ads.

Progressives don’t want to hear this, but it’s still Biden’s race to lose as long as the lefty vote is split between Sanders and Warren.