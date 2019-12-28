Kevin Drum, Cub Photographer

I was driving around on Friday afternoon with my camera when I got distracted by a plume of smoke nearby. Tonight is dex night and I’m already bored, so you get to hear all about it. Here’s the plume:

Let’s go see what it is! Great gouts of smoke were coming from a building behind the Coca-Cola bottling plant on Grove St. in Orange:

Lots of other people were there taking pictures too:

I drove out to Batavia St. to get a better look at the firefighting. This had been going on for over an hour by the time I got there:

Here’s a closeup of the firefighter at the top of one of the ladders. Not bad for my little camera:

And here’s the artsy shot, because why not?

According to the Orange Fire Department, the fire was at Lake Management Inc., which, ironically, is exactly what it sounds like: LMI is a company that manages lakes, ponds, water features, retention basins, and so forth. No word yet on how the fire started.