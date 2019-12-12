"Billionaires Are Not the Answer:" That's my new column, where I unpack what's at stake for our democracy as power concentrates into fewer and fewer hands. I hope you'll give it a read and that you'll help build an alternative where the rest of us have a say by supporting Mother Jones' journalism with a year-end gift today. We have an ambitious $600,000 fundraising goal this month, and we can't afford to come up short for 2020.
In "Billionaires Are Not the Answer," Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein explains why we need to raise $600,000 heading into 2020. Please join us with a year-end gift today.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.