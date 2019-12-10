Lunchtime Photo

On Sunday evening Marian and I went down to the “Nights of 1000 Lights” at Sherman Gardens in Corona Del Mar. It was all quite lovely, of course, and among other things they had a Christmas tree where you could write down your Christmas wish on a red card and then tie it to a branch. Most of them looked like this:

Uh huh. As usual, it took a child to show us the true spirit of this magical season: