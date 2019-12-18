Lunchtime Photo

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Balboa Ferry, which has been plowing the waters of Newport Bay since 1919, saving people a trip out and around Newport Blvd. to Balboa Peninsula. Carfare is two bucks. People are a dollar each. Three ferries are in operation at all times on a five-minute schedule. This picture is of the Commodore, coming in to dock at Balboa Island. The other two are the Admiral and the Captain.
