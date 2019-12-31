33 mins ago

Lunchtime Photos: The Best of 2019

I narrowed this down to 16 and then got lazy. I suppose I could get it further down to a top ten, but why bother? It’s not like I pay by the pixel, after all. Besides, I figure each of you can pretty easily narrow it down yourself. In no particular order, here they are:

Barbed-wire fence

March 29, 2019 — Black Star Canyon, Orange County, California

Bogotá at night

August 6, 2019 — Monserrate, Bogotá, Colombia

Clouded sulpher butterfly in flight

May 8, 2019 — Near Milepost 170, Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia

Sea lion and kids at the Long Beach Aquarium

October 5, 2019 — Long Beach Aquarium, Long Beach, California

Chimney Rock overview on the Blue Ridge Parkway

May 7, 2019 — Chimney Rock Mountain overlook, Blue Ridge Parkway, Virgina

Pink trumpet tree

April 3, 2019 — Irvine, California

Mother and daughter at the Plaza Bolívar

August 4, 2019 — Plaza Bolívar, Bogotá, Colombia

Saddleback Mountain behind the clouds

March 24, 2019 — Irvine, California

Two horses near Blowing Rock

May 9, 2019 — Near Blowing Rock, Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina

The Second Home exhibit at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

June 30, 2019 — Los Angeles, California

Sunset at Carroll Gap

May 8, 2019 — Carroll Gap, Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina

School bells in Laurel Canyon

April 5, 2019 — Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Orange County, California

Silverado Creek

March 24, 2019 — Santiago Canyon, Orange County, California

Haircut in La Candelaria

August 6, 2019 — La Candelaria, Bogotá, Colombia

Water off a duck

April 5, 2019 — Irvine, California

Waterfall at Yankee Horse Ridge

May 7, 2019 — Yankee Horse Ridge, Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia

