Quote of the Day: Voter Suppression Isn’t Enough Anymore

From Justin Clark, a top adviser to Donald Trump’s reelection campaign:
Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places. Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are….Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.
Naturally Clark tried to pretend he hadn’t said what he said, but a recording of the entire conversation makes it clear that, in fact, he said what he said. And who knows what this much bigger, more aggressive program for 2020 might be? Whatever it is, I’m sure it will be entirely on the up and up.
