Sexual Assault Is Reported on About 2 Uber Trips Per Million

Uber has released its long-awaited report on the prevalence of sexual assaults in its ride-sharing business:

Note that this is per billion rides. In 2018 there were at total of 3,045 sexual assaults reported over 1.3 billion rides. This amounts to a little over 2,300 reports per billion rides, or about 2.3 per million. In percentage terms, that’s 0.0002 percent.

I don’t know how this compares to ordinary taxi rides, since no one seems to compile that information. However, a recent YouGov poll finds that 55 percent of women sometimes or always feel unsafe taking a taxi by themselves.