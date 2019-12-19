The Filibuster Will Be With Us For a While

I’ve written at greater length about this before, but it’s worth mentioning that the only way a Democratic president will get anything done is to get bills through the Senate with Republican support. Even if Democrats win a thin Senate majority in 2020, we already know they don’t have the votes to eliminate the filibuster. So they’ll need 60 votes for anything. It’s true that there are a few things they can pass via reconciliation, but that has limits too.

So . . . when the candidates talk about how they’re going to get things done, take it with a great big shaker of salt.