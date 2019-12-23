34 mins ago

Trump’s Fumes, Possibly Explained Again

Wait! We have a new entry on the list of possible explanations for President Trump’s blathering about wind turbines emitting “fumes” that harm everyone. Here it is:

Sulphur hexafluoride, or SF6, is widely used in the electrical industry to prevent short circuits and accidents….However, the significant downside to using the gas is that it has the highest global warming potential of any known substance. It is 23,500 times more warming than carbon dioxide (CO2).

….“As renewable projects are getting bigger and bigger, we have had to use it within wind turbines specifically,” said Costa Pirgousis, an engineer with Scottish Power Renewables on its new East Anglia wind farm, which doesn’t use SF6 in turbines. “As we are putting in more and more turbines, we need more and more switchgear and, as a result, more SF6 is being introduced into big turbines off shore.

Is it possible that someone put a bug in Trump’s ear about SF6 and he then garbled it in his usual way? Maybe! There’s a good chance we’ll never know, but this is certainly a possibility.

POSTSCRIPT: Just so you know, SF6 is bad, and we probably ought to ban it. However, the total amount used is so small that even though it’s far more powerful than CO2, its overall impact on global warming is nonetheless about one-thousandth as much as CO2.

WE NEED YOUR HELP.

December is our most important fundraising month, and—being Mother Jones, we'll level with you—we're well behind where we need to be to hit our big $600,000 budget. If you value our journalism, please help us close the gap with a year-end gift today—$5 or $500, it all makes a difference.

Since our start as a nonprofit in 1976, reader support has always been the spine that kept Mother Jones strong. It means everything to us. We can go after stories that advertising revenue would never pay for. We don't have to worry about risk-averse corporations holding us back or answer to profit-driven owners. But we do need to earn the support of some 250,000 readers like you, one at a time, to fund our journalism and keep it free for everyone.

Heading into 2020, it's never been more important to have truly independent journalism that reports the truth without fear, favor, or false equivalency (more on that here), and we hope you'll help us close our fundraising gap with a year-end donation today.

WE NEED YOUR HELP.

December is our most important fundraising month, and—being Mother Jones, we'll level with you—we're well behind where we need to be to hit our big $600,000 budget. If you value our journalism, please help us close the gap with a year-end gift today—$5 or $500, it all makes a difference.

Heading into 2020, it's never been more important to have truly independent journalism that reports the truth without fear, favor, or false equivalency (more on that here), and we hope you'll help us close our fundraising gap with a year-end donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.