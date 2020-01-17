Friday Cat Blogging – 17 January 2020

Here is Hilbert engaged in his second favorite activity: getting a tummy rub from Marian. (His first favorite activity is getting brushed by Marian.)

By the way, the towel he’s on is not there to keep cat hair from accumulating. It’s to provide a place for Kevin’s feet that won’t wreck the fabric. It seems to me that sofa fabric should be able to stand up to a couple of feet, but apparently that’s not a widely held view.