5 Reasons We’ve Been Given for the Killing of Qassem Soleimani

US helicopters attacked a convoy carrying Qassim Soleimani Thursday.Abaca via ZUMA

Here are the explanations so far for why we had to kill Qassim Soleimani:

Story #1: Iran planned an “imminent strike.”

Story #2: But we don’t know when or where.

Story #3: Wait, they were planning to bomb our embassy in Baghdad. We had to stop them.

Story #4: Well, really, it was revenge for the demonstration against our embassy in Baghdad.

Story #5: Hold on. They were planning to bomb four American embassies.

By no means do I think this covers all the explanations we’ve gotten. These are just the ones I remember off the top of my head. The last two are from President Trump himself.

It’s insane. And so far, the Trumpies have refused to provide even the slightest bit of evidence to back this up, even to the Gang of Eight in Congress.

