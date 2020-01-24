Friday Cat Blogging – 24 January 2020

This is Hopper checking out our newly pruned rose bush. But don’t worry, Hopper. Spring is coming, and with it a bunch of brand new roses for you.
Coming next week: A very special episode of Friday Cat Blogging!
