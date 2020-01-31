Friday Kitten Blogging – 31 January 2020

You all remember Meowser, don’t you? Refresher here, for those of you who have forgotten about the Great Meowser Hunt.

Anyway, guess what? It turns out that Meowser is female. Very, very female. When my mother returned home a week ago Wednesday, she found Meowser curled up on her bed along with a pile of kittens. This was unexpected. However, it was short work to construct the standard box-and-blanket combo that’s the traditional nest for new cat mothers, and that went into the shower while my mother’s bedding headed to the washing machine.

The kittens are now nine days old. Here’s a little photo collection of the whole brood. First off is Meowser herself, who seems very pleased with herself as she peers over her box to scope me out:

Here are the three kittens at the ol’ watering hole. One is black, one is gray, and one is striped:

Here is Stripey:

Here is Blackie:

And here is Lord Graystoke:

In about five weeks my mother will have three excellent kittens available for adoption. If you happen to live in the Orange County area and are in the market for one, drop me a line. After we find homes for them, I believe Meowser will be in for a short visit to the vet to make sure we aren’t surprised like this again.