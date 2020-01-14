Health Care Should Be Easier

Do you think the average viewer has any idea what the candidates are saying about health care? I don’t. Hell, even I’m not sure, and I already know what their plans are. Keep it simple, folks.

On a related issue, the biggest selling point of Medicare for All is that it’s simple. Bernie and Liz should tell people that it means if they get sick, they just show their M4A card to any doctor or hospital and they get treated, full stop. And no one can take it away.