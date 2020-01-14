How About a Shoutout For Trade?

For what it’s worth, I wish one of the Democratic candidates would voice some general, first-principle support for trade deals because they benefit American consumers by giving them access to cheaper goods and services. It’s fine to talk about how to negotiate trade deals that are better for labor and the environment, but how about a shoutout for the fundamental reason we negotiate trade deals in the first place?
1 hour ago
