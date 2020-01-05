Iran announced today that it is suspending all of its commitments under the nuclear treaty signed in 2015:

Technically, Iran is not withdrawing from the JCPOA. As its statement says, it will continue cooperating with the IAEA and will “return to its commitments” if US sanctions are lifted. For all practical purposes, however, the JCPOA is dead and Iran’s nuclear program is alive again. Here’s the scorecard so far following our attack on Qassim Suleimani:

US officials unanimously say we should expect retaliatory attacks on US assets.

The Iranian nuclear program is back in business.

The Iraqi parliament has voted to demand that US forces leave its territory.

Nice work, Mr. President.