Joe Biden Has Regained His Lead In Iowa

It’s been a while since I’ve caught up with the latest polls in the Democratic primary race, so let’s take a look:

Nationally, both the Warren surge and the Buttigieg surge seem to have run out of steam, leaving Joe Biden still in the lead by a fair amount. In Iowa, Buttigieg has lost a bit of his late-2019 surge while Biden has made up a bit of his late-2019 decline. So now it’s basically a three-way tie with a little less than four weeks to go.

