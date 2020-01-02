3 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo — Throwback Thursday

A little while ago I was browsing through old photos with the idea of starting out the new decade by devoting the month of January to a look back at the previous couple of decades. I hemmed and hawed about this until Marian suggested that instead of a whole month, I do Throwback Thursday once a week until I run out of pictures. That seemed like a better idea, so that’s what I’m going to do. These will all be photos taken with the ghosts of cameras past between 2001 and 2014.

Our first entry is a picture of the much-photographed Nyhavn (pronounced new’-hau-en, BTW) on a lovely, bright spring day in Copenhagen.

May 23, 2012 — Copenhagen, Denmark

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.