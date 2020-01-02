Lunchtime Photo — Throwback Thursday

A little while ago I was browsing through old photos with the idea of starting out the new decade by devoting the month of January to a look back at the previous couple of decades. I hemmed and hawed about this until Marian suggested that instead of a whole month, I do Throwback Thursday once a week until I run out of pictures. That seemed like a better idea, so that’s what I’m going to do. These will all be photos taken with the ghosts of cameras past between 2001 and 2014.

Our first entry is a picture of the much-photographed Nyhavn (pronounced new’-hau-en, BTW) on a lovely, bright spring day in Copenhagen.