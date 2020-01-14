Lunchtime Photo

The top photo is a southern bush monkey flower and the bottom photo is a coastal bush monkey flower. These are allegedly called monkey flowers because they look like grinning monkeys—which I confess I don’t really see. I guess my imagination isn’t good enough.

There appear to be (a) lots of kinds of monkey flowers and (b) lots of different names for each one. I think I got these identifications right, but it’s hard to say for sure. And other people might use other common names for them anyhow. The only thing I can say with real confidence is that they are monkey flowers, and almost certainly bush monkey flowers.