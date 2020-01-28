Lunchtime Photo

This is a pretty little waterfall in Sumapaz National Park in Colombia. But instead of showing you both a normal exposure and a long exposure, as I often do, I’m showing you two long exposures taken from slightly different distances. As I recall, I wanted to try a few other angles, but it started to rain so I packed up and headed back to the car. Still, even between just these two I can’t decide which I like better.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.